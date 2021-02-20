Thugs Finance (THUGS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $157,750.00

Thugs Finance (CURRENCY:THUGS) traded down 24.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. In the last seven days, Thugs Finance has traded up 360.1% against the dollar. One Thugs Finance token can currently be bought for approximately $23.90 or 0.00042098 BTC on exchanges. Thugs Finance has a market cap of $19.18 million and approximately $157,750.00 worth of Thugs Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $268.24 or 0.00472387 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.31 or 0.00070981 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.35 or 0.00081625 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.64 or 0.00068048 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.98 or 0.00077444 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $231.25 or 0.00407241 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00025980 BTC.

Thugs Finance Token Profile

Thugs Finance’s total supply is 862,876 tokens and its circulating supply is 802,221 tokens. Thugs Finance’s official website is thugs.fi

Thugs Finance Token Trading

Thugs Finance can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thugs Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thugs Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thugs Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

