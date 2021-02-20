Thunder Token Market Capitalization Hits $67.26 Million (TT)

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. Over the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded 40.6% higher against the dollar. Thunder Token has a total market cap of $67.26 million and approximately $9.30 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Thunder Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Thunder Token alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00011617 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.51 or 0.00654552 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000044 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000615 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Thunder Token Profile

Thunder Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,794,738,093 tokens. The official message board for Thunder Token is medium.com/thunderofficial . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Buying and Selling Thunder Token

Thunder Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thunder Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Thunder Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thunder Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.