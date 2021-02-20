TigerCash Price Up 8.6% Over Last 7 Days (TCH)

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 20th. During the last seven days, TigerCash has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar. One TigerCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0072 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. TigerCash has a total market capitalization of $400,638.74 and $3.07 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TigerCash alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $201.10 or 0.00353199 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About TigerCash

TCH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. The official message board for TigerCash is medium.com/cointiger . The official website for TigerCash is www.cointiger.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

TigerCash Coin Trading

TigerCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TigerCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TigerCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TigerCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TigerCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.