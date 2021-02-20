Tixl Trading 2.3% Lower This Week (TXL)

Tixl (CURRENCY:TXL) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. Tixl has a market capitalization of $27.14 million and approximately $1.72 million worth of Tixl was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tixl has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Tixl coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.50 or 0.00000887 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Tixl

Tixl’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,075,497 coins. The Reddit community for Tixl is https://reddit.com/r/tixl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Tixl is medium.com/tixlcurrency . The official website for Tixl is tixl.me/executive-summary . Tixl’s official Twitter account is @TixlOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Tixl is a non-profit FinTech company based in Hamburg, Germany. Tixl is the company behind the “Autobahn Network” project, a next-generation payment network. MTXLT (later TXL) is a token issued by Tixl, and the flagship asset of the Autobahn Network, which can be transferred with zero fees. The Autobahn Network allows Bitcoin, and other digital assets, to be transferred quickly and privately with low transaction fees. “

Tixl Coin Trading

Tixl can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

