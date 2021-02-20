Todd M. Cleveland Sells 557 Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Stock

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $44,643.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 269,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,593,932.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of PATK stock traded up $1.51 on Friday, hitting $81.95. 190,259 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,235. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.77 and a 200 day moving average of $64.40. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.70 and a fifty-two week high of $82.43.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 3.50%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PATK. Telemark Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Patrick Industries by 200.0% during the third quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,256,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Patrick Industries by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,270,662 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $223,549,000 after acquiring an additional 118,933 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Patrick Industries by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 177,857 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,157,000 after acquiring an additional 77,108 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. raised its holdings in Patrick Industries by 739.1% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 86,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,890,000 after acquiring an additional 75,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Patrick Industries by 873.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,882 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,597,000 after acquiring an additional 73,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

PATK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet raised Patrick Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Patrick Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.40.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

