TokenPay (TPAY) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $160,854.00

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 20th. TokenPay has a total market capitalization of $954,342.50 and $160,854.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TokenPay has traded 8.2% higher against the dollar. One TokenPay coin can now be bought for about $0.0434 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56,919.91 or 0.99436688 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00041414 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00006358 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $76.25 or 0.00133204 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000235 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003357 BTC.

About TokenPay

TokenPay (TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 21,989,112 coins. TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com . TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

TokenPay Coin Trading

TokenPay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TokenPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

