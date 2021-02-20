TOKPIE Achieves Market Cap of $197,500.44 (TKP)

TOKPIE (CURRENCY:TKP) traded 42.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 20th. Over the last seven days, TOKPIE has traded down 39.4% against the US dollar. One TOKPIE coin can now be purchased for $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TOKPIE has a market cap of $197,500.44 and $243.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XIO (XIO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000011 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000045 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000017 BTC.

TOKPIE Profile

TOKPIE (TKP) is a coin. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,714,064 coins. TOKPIE’s official website is tokpie.io . The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling TOKPIE

TOKPIE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

