TOP Reaches Market Cap of $27.02 Million (TOP)

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded 29.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. One TOP coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TOP has traded up 119.4% against the U.S. dollar. TOP has a total market cap of $27.02 million and approximately $6.91 million worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.81 or 0.00060636 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $438.98 or 0.00787280 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00037870 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00006561 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000246 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.46 or 0.00056421 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004069 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00041107 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00017951 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,586.02 or 0.04637863 BTC.

TOP Profile

TOP is a coin. Its launch date was March 21st, 2019. TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,429,516,134 coins. TOP’s official message board is www.topnetwork.org/blog . The official website for TOP is www.topnetwork.org . TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top

According to CryptoCompare, “TOP Network is a decentralized open communication network that provides cloud communication services on the blockchain. TOP offers secure, low-cost services such as messaging, calling, video, VPN, CDN, IoT data sharing and more.TOP Network is also a public blockchain platform designed to handle real-world businesses of any size or volume. Powered by innovations including three-layer network, two-layer sharding, two-layer lattice DAG and PBFT-DPoS*, TOP can process several hundred thousand transactions per second on the blockchain. The official TOP Network ticker is “TOP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “TOPN” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

TOP Coin Trading

TOP can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TOP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

