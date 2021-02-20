Tornado Cash One Day Trading Volume Hits $8.81 Million (TORN)

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. During the last week, Tornado Cash has traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar. Tornado Cash has a total market cap of $95.83 million and approximately $8.81 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tornado Cash coin can now be bought for $326.88 or 0.00586235 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tornado Cash alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $256.86 or 0.00460669 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.29 or 0.00068664 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.00 or 0.00078915 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.78 or 0.00064167 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.74 or 0.00076656 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.77 or 0.00392351 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00026356 BTC.

About Tornado Cash

Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 293,166 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

Tornado Cash Coin Trading

Tornado Cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tornado Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tornado Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tornado Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.