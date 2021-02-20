Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 711,282 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 288.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 957,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 711,282 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.13% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $69,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 11,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 6,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Stordahl Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

EFA opened at $76.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.76. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $45.72 and a 1 year high of $77.17.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

