Toronto Dominion Bank Boosts Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 38.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 913,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 254,551 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $48,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 1,211.8% during the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 176,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,370,000 after acquiring an additional 163,189 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $269,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 148,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,890,000 after acquiring an additional 7,266 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 12,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,049,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,687,000 after acquiring an additional 75,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wolfe Research cut The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.92.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $61.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.90 and a 200 day moving average of $45.27. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $63.45.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.47%.

In other The Charles Schwab news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,903 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $560,978.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 98,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.81, for a total value of $4,924,714.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,586,205 shares of company stock valued at $88,310,828 in the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

