Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 226,432 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 29.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,001,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 226,432 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.07% of U.S. Bancorp worth $46,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 135.0% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. 71.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $50.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.87. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.36 and a 1-year high of $55.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 22nd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Bank of America downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.39.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

