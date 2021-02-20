Toronto Dominion Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 511,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 142,654 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of United Parcel Service worth $86,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth $291,000. 55.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UPS shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.91.

NYSE:UPS opened at $160.54 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $178.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.30. The firm has a market cap of $138.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 53.65%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

