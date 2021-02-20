Toronto Dominion Bank Grows Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 772,852 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,992 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.07% of Starbucks worth $82,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 11.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,730 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,264 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 14.7% during the third quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 14,943 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.9% in the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 56,682 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Starbucks from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Starbucks from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.56.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $103.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $121.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.73. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $107.75.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

In related news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $287,469.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,656. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

