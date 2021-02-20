Toronto Dominion Bank Grows Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 34.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,044,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 777,554 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.16% of Altria Group worth $89,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 62.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Altria Group stock opened at $43.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $81.40 billion, a PE ratio of 121.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $46.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.18.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.