Toronto Dominion Bank Has $73.31 Million Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 456,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,986 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of Lowe’s Companies worth $73,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthStone Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 11,277 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 1,380 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,452 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hyman Charles D lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% in the third quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 5,569 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $177.54 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $180.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $170.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $22.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Truist reissued a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.42.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

