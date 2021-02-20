Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 338,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 43,491 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.08% of Crown Castle International worth $53,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 1.0% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,652,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,273,206,000 after buying an additional 140,317 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 7.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,319,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,190,000 after buying an additional 158,687 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 58.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,234,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $372,065,000 after buying an additional 822,902 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,116,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,886,000 after buying an additional 168,710 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,066,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,993,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the period. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $164.15 per share, for a total transaction of $328,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,716.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Thornton III bought 1,500 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $163.03 per share, for a total transaction of $244,545.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,885.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 3,600 shares of company stock worth $588,547. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE CCI opened at $165.80 on Friday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1-year low of $114.18 and a 1-year high of $180.00. The firm has a market cap of $71.51 billion, a PE ratio of 103.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $159.25 and a 200-day moving average of $161.58.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.75. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Crown Castle International’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.50%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.30.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

