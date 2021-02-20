Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 589,910 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,510 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.07% of International Business Machines worth $74,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 12,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

IBM opened at $118.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $90.56 and a 1 year high of $151.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $123.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.43. The company has a market cap of $106.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.