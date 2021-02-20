Toronto Dominion Bank Raises Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,237,608 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 936,784 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.07% of General Electric worth $67,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. South State CORP. acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Savior LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 157.7% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.13.

NYSE:GE opened at $12.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $105.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.83. General Electric has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $12.68.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

