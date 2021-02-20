Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 3,113 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 395,642 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 3,113 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.07% of The Boeing worth $84,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BA. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $217.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.82. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $341.24.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of The Boeing from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Nord/LB downgraded shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of The Boeing from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.84.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

