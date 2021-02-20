Total Energy Services (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Total Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOTZF)’s stock price was down 1.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.82 and last traded at $2.85. Approximately 3,530 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 3,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.89.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Total Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.07.

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

