Touchpoint Group (OTCMKTS:TGHI) vs. Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) Head-To-Head Survey

Touchpoint Group (OTCMKTS:TGHI) and Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Touchpoint Group and Akoustis Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Touchpoint Group $170,000.00 11.50 -$6.51 million N/A N/A Akoustis Technologies $1.79 million 374.91 -$36.14 million ($0.86) -18.41

Touchpoint Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Akoustis Technologies.

Volatility & Risk

Touchpoint Group has a beta of 2.72, suggesting that its stock price is 172% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akoustis Technologies has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Touchpoint Group and Akoustis Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Touchpoint Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Akoustis Technologies 0 0 5 0 3.00

Akoustis Technologies has a consensus target price of $20.20, suggesting a potential upside of 27.61%. Given Akoustis Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Akoustis Technologies is more favorable than Touchpoint Group.

Profitability

This table compares Touchpoint Group and Akoustis Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Touchpoint Group -753.64% -255.31% -54.98% Akoustis Technologies -2,077.27% -72.62% -43.18%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.2% of Akoustis Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Touchpoint Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.7% of Akoustis Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Akoustis Technologies beats Touchpoint Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Touchpoint Group Company Profile

Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a software development company in the United States, Hong Kong, China, and the United Kingdom. The company develops and supplies a fan engagement platform that enhances fan experience and drives commercial aspects of the sport and entertainment business. Its fan engagement platform also brings users closer to the action by enabling them to engage with clubs, favorite players, peers, and relevant brands through various features, including live streaming, access to limited edition merchandise, gamification, user rewards, third party branded offers, credit cards, and associated benefits. The company was formerly known as One Horizon Group, Inc. and changed its name to Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. in September 2019. Touchpoint Group Holdings, Inc. is based in Miami, Florida.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc., develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services. The RF Filters segment consists of amplifier and filter products. It offers RF filters for mobile wireless devices, such as smartphones and tablets, cellular infrastructure equipment, Wi-Fi customer premise equipment, military and defense applications. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Huntersville, North Carolina.

