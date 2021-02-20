Tourist Token (TOTO) 1-Day Volume Tops $32.00

Tourist Token (CURRENCY:TOTO) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 20th. One Tourist Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Tourist Token has traded 44.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tourist Token has a market capitalization of $31,186.10 and $32.00 worth of Tourist Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $274.36 or 0.00481528 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.83 or 0.00071659 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.04 or 0.00082559 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.29 or 0.00068966 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.08 or 0.00077362 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.41 or 0.00416675 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00026411 BTC.

Tourist Token Token Profile

Tourist Token’s total supply is 6,599,974,663 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,433,323,630 tokens. Tourist Token’s official website is globaltourist.io . Tourist Token’s official Twitter account is @touristtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Tourist Token

