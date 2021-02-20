TPCO (OTCMKTS:SBVQF) Shares Up 22.4%

TPCO Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:SBVQF)’s share price shot up 22.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.78 and last traded at $3.50. 324,433 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 70% from the average session volume of 191,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.86.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.83.

About TPCO (OTCMKTS:SBVQF)

TPCO Holding Corp., cultivates, manufactures, distributes, and retails cannabis in California. The company offers approximately 17 owned and licensed brands offering 250 SKUs across various factors, such as whole flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, vaporizer cartridges, concentrates, gummies, chocolate, beverages, capsules, tinctures, lozenges, topicals, and body care products.

