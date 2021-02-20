Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $6,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,001,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,546,527,000 after buying an additional 1,712,525 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1,024.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,140,916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $160,390,000 after buying an additional 1,039,430 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 947,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $133,248,000 after buying an additional 631,833 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,028,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $146,966,000 after buying an additional 503,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,848,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $591,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,471,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total transaction of $2,244,008.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TSCO. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $168.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $171.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $152.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $63.89 and a 1-year high of $173.76.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.19%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

