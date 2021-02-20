Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by Seizert Capital Partners LLC

Seizert Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,906 shares during the quarter. Trane Technologies makes up 1.9% of Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Trane Technologies worth $32,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,933,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,156,000 after buying an additional 798,631 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,641,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,507,000 after purchasing an additional 120,934 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Trane Technologies by 12.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,777,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,420 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,959,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421,200 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 16.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,056,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,650,000 after purchasing an additional 435,412 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $153.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.67. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $156.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.17. The firm has a market cap of $36.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.28, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 33.28%.

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $738,672.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,489,449.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total value of $402,776.92. Insiders have sold 255,766 shares of company stock worth $37,078,183 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TT shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $147.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.72.

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

