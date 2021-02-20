Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $17.80 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) will report $17.80 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Translate Bio’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $27.58 million. Translate Bio reported sales of $3.89 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 357.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Translate Bio will report full year sales of $105.21 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $91.50 million to $115.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $86.83 million, with estimates ranging from $43.40 million to $138.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Translate Bio.

TBIO has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Translate Bio from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Translate Bio from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Translate Bio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Translate Bio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.88.

In related news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 56,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $1,441,668.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Translate Bio by 13.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,292,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,036,000 after purchasing an additional 614,248 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in Translate Bio by 172.1% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 36,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 23,365 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Translate Bio by 31.7% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 40,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 9,809 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Translate Bio by 27.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 8,339 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Translate Bio by 279.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 11,853 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TBIO opened at $25.17 on Friday. Translate Bio has a 1-year low of $6.80 and a 1-year high of $34.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -23.52 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.39.

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

