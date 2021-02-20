Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $17.80 Million

Posted by on Feb 20th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) will report $17.80 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Translate Bio’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $27.58 million. Translate Bio reported sales of $3.89 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 357.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Translate Bio will report full year sales of $105.21 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $91.50 million to $115.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $86.83 million, with estimates ranging from $43.40 million to $138.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Translate Bio.

TBIO has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Translate Bio from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Translate Bio from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Translate Bio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Translate Bio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.88.

In related news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 56,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $1,441,668.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Translate Bio by 13.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,292,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,036,000 after purchasing an additional 614,248 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in Translate Bio by 172.1% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 36,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 23,365 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Translate Bio by 31.7% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 40,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 9,809 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Translate Bio by 27.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 8,339 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Translate Bio by 279.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 11,853 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TBIO opened at $25.17 on Friday. Translate Bio has a 1-year low of $6.80 and a 1-year high of $34.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -23.52 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.39.

About Translate Bio

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

Recommended Story: What is a Roth IRA?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Translate Bio (TBIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO)

Receive News & Ratings for Translate Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Translate Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.