Travala.com (AVA) Price Up 5.5% This Week

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. One Travala.com token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.51 or 0.00004444 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Travala.com has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar. Travala.com has a total market capitalization of $115.42 million and $11.94 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Travala.com Token Profile

Travala.com’s launch date was August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,125,269 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,913,019 tokens. The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Travala.com is medium.com/@travala . Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform . Travala.com’s official website is www.travala.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Buying and Selling Travala.com

