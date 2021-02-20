TravelNote Hits Market Cap of $15,894.91 (TVNT)

TravelNote (CURRENCY:TVNT) traded 88.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. In the last seven days, TravelNote has traded 94.6% higher against the dollar. TravelNote has a market cap of $15,894.91 and approximately $13.00 worth of TravelNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TravelNote coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $266.09 or 0.00468605 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.88 or 0.00068462 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.97 or 0.00091515 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.49 or 0.00064265 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.08 or 0.00077628 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $225.38 or 0.00396910 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00027068 BTC.

TravelNote Coin Profile

TravelNote’s total supply is 2,333,333 coins and its circulating supply is 2,153,333 coins. TravelNote’s official website is ico.travelnote.io . TravelNote’s official Twitter account is @TravelNote2 and its Facebook page is accessible here

TravelNote Coin Trading

TravelNote can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TravelNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TravelNote should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TravelNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

