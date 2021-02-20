Treasury Wine Estates (OTCMKTS:TSRYF) Shares Up 1.4%

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYF)’s share price shot up 1.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.78 and last traded at $8.78. 148 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 6,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.66.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.04.

About Treasury Wine Estates (OTCMKTS:TSRYF)

Treasury Wine Estates Limited operates as a wine company primarily in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It engages in the viticulture and winemaking; and marketing, sale, and distribution of wine. The company's wine portfolio includes luxury, masstige, and commercial wine brands, such as Penfolds, Beringer, Lindeman's, Wolf Blass, 19 Crimes, Chateau St Jean, Beaulieu Vineyard, Stags' Leap, and Sterling Vineyards.

Further Reading: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Treasury Wine Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treasury Wine Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.