Triad Guaranty (OTCMKTS:TGIC) Trading Up 48.8%

Shares of Triad Guaranty Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIC) were up 48.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. Approximately 5,200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 9,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.08.

About Triad Guaranty (OTCMKTS:TGIC)

Triad Guaranty Inc, through its subsidiary, Triad Guaranty Insurance Corporation, operates mortgage guaranty insurance business in run-off under two corrective orders issued by the Illinois Department of Insurance. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Birmingham, Alabama. On June 3, 2013, Triad Guaranty Inc filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S.

