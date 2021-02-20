Trident Acquisitions (OTCMKTS:TDACU) Stock Price Up 15.5%

Trident Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:TDACU) rose 15.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.63 and last traded at $19.80. Approximately 3,843 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 223% from the average daily volume of 1,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.14.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.23.

Trident Acquisitions Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TDACU)

Trident Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses primarily in the oil and gas or other natural resource sector.

