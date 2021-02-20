Trident Royalties (LON:TRR) Shares Down 2.6%

Trident Royalties Plc (LON:TRR)’s share price was down 2.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 37 ($0.48) and last traded at GBX 37 ($0.48). Approximately 59,846 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 229,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 38 ($0.50).

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 38 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 29.17. The company has a market capitalization of £38.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00.

In other Trident Royalties news, insider James Kelly purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 39 ($0.51) per share, with a total value of £5,850 ($7,643.06).

Trident Royalties Plc operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company. The company was formerly known as Trident Resources Plc and changed its name to Trident Royalties Plc in July 2020. Trident Royalties Plc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

