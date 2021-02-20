Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) Shares Up 4.8%

Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN) shares shot up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.95 and last traded at $14.94. 71,762 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 104,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.26.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.98.

About Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN)

Trinity, an internally managed specialty lending company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, is a leading provider of debt, including loans and equipment financing, to growth stage companies, including venture-backed companies and companies with institutional equity investors.

