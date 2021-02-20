Tripio Hits Market Capitalization of $4.89 Million (TRIO)

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. One Tripio token can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Tripio has a market cap of $4.89 million and $812,870.00 worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Tripio has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.13 or 0.00060849 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $445.17 or 0.00793790 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00040662 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00006631 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000248 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.05 or 0.00057140 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004208 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00018265 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.16 or 0.00041301 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,641.16 or 0.04709467 BTC.

Tripio Token Profile

Tripio (CRYPTO:TRIO) is a token. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 tokens. Tripio’s official website is trip.io . The official message board for Tripio is medium.com/@thetripio . Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Tripio

Tripio can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tripio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tripio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

