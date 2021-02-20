TriumphX Price Reaches $0.48 on Top Exchanges (TRIX)

TriumphX (CURRENCY:TRIX) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. In the last seven days, TriumphX has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. TriumphX has a total market capitalization of $5.91 million and approximately $685,305.00 worth of TriumphX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TriumphX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00000858 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $254.30 or 0.00455828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.99 or 0.00071684 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.30 or 0.00079408 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.69 or 0.00063974 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.27 or 0.00077554 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $221.26 or 0.00396611 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00025494 BTC.

TriumphX Profile

TriumphX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,342,380 tokens. The official message board for TriumphX is medium.com/triumphx . The official website for TriumphX is trix.deeple.io

TriumphX Token Trading

TriumphX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TriumphX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TriumphX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TriumphX using one of the exchanges listed above.

