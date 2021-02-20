TRON (TRX) Trading 0% Lower Over Last Week

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. During the last week, TRON has traded 0% lower against the dollar. TRON has a total market cap of $4.25 billion and $2.94 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TRON coin can now be purchased for $0.0593 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000071 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001143 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000278 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TRON Coin Profile

TRON (CRYPTO:TRX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. TRON’s official website is tron.network.

TRON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

