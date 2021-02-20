Troy Income & Growth Trust (LON:TIGT) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $72.09

Troy Income & Growth Trust Plc (LON:TIGT) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 72.09 ($0.94) and traded as low as GBX 70 ($0.91). Troy Income & Growth Trust shares last traded at GBX 70 ($0.91), with a volume of 366,005 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 72.09 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 72.11. The firm has a market cap of £238.64 million and a PE ratio of -8.86.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of GBX 0.49 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 0.68%. Troy Income & Growth Trust’s payout ratio is presently -25.32%.

Troy Income & Growth Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Personal Assets Trust Administration Company Limited. It is co-managed by Troy Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

