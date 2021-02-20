TROY Reaches Market Capitalization of $82.54 Million (TROY)

TROY (CURRENCY:TROY) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. One TROY token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TROY has traded 5% lower against the US dollar. TROY has a market capitalization of $82.54 million and $5.94 million worth of TROY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $275.37 or 0.00486990 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.12 or 0.00069187 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.19 or 0.00086999 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.03 or 0.00065489 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.08 or 0.00077955 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $228.37 or 0.00403881 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00027971 BTC.

About TROY

TROY’s genesis date was October 15th, 2019. TROY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,905,660,523 tokens. TROY’s official website is troytrade.com . TROY’s official Twitter account is @troytrade . TROY’s official message board is medium.com/troy-trade

According to CryptoCompare, “Troy Trade is a global prime broker specialized in crypto trading and asset management. It provides crypto brokerage services for institutional clients and professional traders with revolutionary products, including spot & margin trading, derivatives, data, custody, lending and staking in one account. “

