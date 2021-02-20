TrueFlip (TFL) Trading Up 9.2% This Week

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. During the last seven days, TrueFlip has traded up 9.2% against the dollar. One TrueFlip token can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000355 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueFlip has a total market cap of $1.27 million and $1,764.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.94 or 0.00062899 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $484.85 or 0.00848568 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.88 or 0.00038295 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00006417 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000257 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004417 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.72 or 0.00057271 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00044058 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,800.11 or 0.04900662 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00018296 BTC.

About TrueFlip

TrueFlip (TFL) is a token. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 tokens. TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrueFlip is trueflip.io . The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

TrueFlip Token Trading

TrueFlip can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFlip should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueFlip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

