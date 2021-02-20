Truegame Price Hits $0.0012 (TGAME)

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. One Truegame token can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Truegame has a market capitalization of $97,829.11 and $1.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Truegame has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.02 or 0.00062988 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $472.58 or 0.00826355 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00038664 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00006447 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000257 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004425 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.97 or 0.00057654 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.00 or 0.00043710 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,802.14 or 0.04899867 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00018412 BTC.

Truegame Token Profile

Truegame is a token. It launched on May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 tokens. Truegame’s official message board is medium.com/truegame . Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here . Truegame’s official website is ico.truegame.io

Buying and Selling Truegame

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using U.S. dollars.

