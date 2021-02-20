TrueUSD (TUSD) 1-Day Volume Tops $145.74 Million

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 20th. One TrueUSD coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001783 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, TrueUSD has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. TrueUSD has a market capitalization of $309.52 million and $145.74 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.13 or 0.00060849 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $445.17 or 0.00793790 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00040662 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00006631 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000248 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.05 or 0.00057140 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004208 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00018265 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.16 or 0.00041301 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,641.16 or 0.04709467 BTC.

TrueUSD Coin Profile

TrueUSD is a coin. It was first traded on March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 309,550,748 coins. The official website for TrueUSD is www.trusttoken.com . TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueUSD, part of the TrustToken asset tokenization platform, is a blockchain-based stablecoin pegged to the value of USD. In the TrueUSD system, U.S Dollars are held in the bank accounts of multiple trust companies that have signed escrow agreements, rather than in a bank account controlled by a single company. The contents of said bank accounts are published every day and are subject to monthly audits. If someone wants to obtain TrueUSD through the online application, they will need to pass a KYC/AML check. Once that’s complete, they can send USD to one of TrueUSD’s trust company partners. Once the funds are verified by the trust company, their API will instruct the TrueUSD smart contract to issue tokens on a 1 to 1 ratio and to send them to the Ethereum address associated with the account at hand. Once in the wallet, the tokens can be transferred to a friend or used as payment, combining the advantages of fiat (stability and trust) with those of cryptocurrencies (reduced fees and transfer times). The user can also redeem real US Dollars by sending the TUSD tokens back to the smart contract address, which will notify the trust company, and initiate a bank transfer to the user’s account. “

Buying and Selling TrueUSD

TrueUSD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

