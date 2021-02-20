TrumpCoin (TRUMP) Trading 18.2% Higher This Week

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. TrumpCoin has a total market capitalization of $254,230.49 and $44.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TrumpCoin has traded up 18.2% against the U.S. dollar. One TrumpCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0385 or 0.00000069 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TrumpCoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 46.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00051993 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $140.59 or 0.00252001 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002222 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00011284 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00012048 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000161 BTC.

TrumpCoin Profile

TrumpCoin (TRUMP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrumpCoin is www.trumpcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp “

Buying and Selling TrumpCoin

TrumpCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrumpCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrumpCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrumpCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrumpCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.