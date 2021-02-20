TrustToken (TRU) Price Reaches $0.20 on Exchanges

TrustToken (CURRENCY:TRU) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. One TrustToken token can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000526 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TrustToken has a market capitalization of $50.87 million and $529,282.00 worth of TrustToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TrustToken has traded up 45.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $260.89 or 0.00461146 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.22 or 0.00067551 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.80 or 0.00091557 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.09 or 0.00063797 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.72 or 0.00077275 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $225.01 or 0.00397713 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00026474 BTC.

About TrustToken

TrustToken’s total supply is 1,449,806,778 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,857,660 tokens. TrustToken’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079 . TrustToken’s official website is truefi.io

Buying and Selling TrustToken

