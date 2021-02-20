TrustVerse (TRV) Trading Up 14% Over Last Week

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. Over the last seven days, TrustVerse has traded 14% higher against the dollar. One TrustVerse coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0230 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges. TrustVerse has a total market capitalization of $11.19 million and approximately $492,098.00 worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.86 or 0.00059852 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $435.81 or 0.00770315 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00040667 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00006453 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000247 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.10 or 0.00056747 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00003958 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00040946 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00017885 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,624.78 or 0.04639436 BTC.

TrustVerse Coin Profile

TrustVerse (TRV) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 17th, 2019. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 486,491,528 coins. The official website for TrustVerse is trustverse.io . TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrustVerse’s official message board is medium.com/@trustverse_official

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustVerse is a digital wealth management company that provides an all-in-one solution for digital asset management. It offers solutions for the entire financial life cycle of its users: from accumulation to legacy planning. The aim is to provide stable, safe and efficient financial planning. Its services, represented by planets in the universe, are forms of our unique digital wealth management solutions, aimed at providing a better financial ecosystem for all. “

TrustVerse Coin Trading

TrustVerse can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustVerse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrustVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

