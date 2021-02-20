TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Position Reduced by Seizert Capital Partners LLC

Seizert Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,408 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of TTEC worth $2,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in TTEC by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TTEC by 15.6% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of TTEC by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of TTEC by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in TTEC by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TTEC. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of TTEC from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TTEC from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TTEC has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.40.

NASDAQ TTEC opened at $84.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 38.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.01. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.28 and a 12 month high of $91.08.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

