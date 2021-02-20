TurtleCoin (TRTL) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. In the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded 27.8% higher against the dollar. TurtleCoin has a market capitalization of $3.98 million and approximately $485,685.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TurtleCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 67.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 26.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000018 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 36.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TurtleCoin Profile

TurtleCoin (TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 94,836,658,930 coins. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol.

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

