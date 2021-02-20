U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stake Cut by Strategic Financial Services Inc

Strategic Financial Services Inc cut its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,663 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,330,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $621,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,537 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,717,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,351,000 after purchasing an additional 164,313 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 5,273,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,994 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,272,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,014,000 after purchasing an additional 132,491 shares during the period. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,016,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,113 shares during the period. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $50.02 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.36 and a 52 week high of $55.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.94 and its 200-day moving average is $41.87. The company has a market capitalization of $75.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

USB has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $43.50 to $51.50 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Stephens raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.39.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

