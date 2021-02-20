Ubiq Price Tops $0.51 on Major Exchanges (UBQ)

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. One Ubiq coin can currently be purchased for $0.51 or 0.00000909 BTC on major exchanges. Ubiq has a total market capitalization of $21.86 million and approximately $49,899.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ubiq has traded 33.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56,415.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,938.36 or 0.03435834 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $228.87 or 0.00405679 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $683.53 or 0.01211584 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $257.52 or 0.00456459 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $232.35 or 0.00411857 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.90 or 0.00294068 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00027187 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002682 BTC.

About Ubiq

Ubiq (CRYPTO:UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ubiq is ubiqsmart.com

Ubiq Coin Trading

Ubiq can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ubiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

