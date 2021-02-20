UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,542,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 350,381 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.52% of UDR worth $59,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UDR. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 72.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in UDR in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in UDR in the third quarter valued at $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in UDR in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in UDR in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UDR opened at $42.22 on Friday. UDR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.20 and a 1 year high of $51.25. The firm has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.96, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.61.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.40). UDR had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $302.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.23%.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $3,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,371,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,792,201. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $4,657,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,251,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,560,081.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UDR shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded UDR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut UDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded UDR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on UDR from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.64.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

